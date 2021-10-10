DR Congo reports resurgence of Ebola virus – minister

Jean-Jacques Mbungani, health minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), confirmed late Friday a new case of Ebola virus disease in the northeastern part of the country.

The “new resurgence of Ebola virus” took place in the Beni health zone in DRC’s northeastern North-Kivu province, Mbungani said in a statement.

According to the official, the patient is a three-year-old boy who died on Oct. 6. “The sample was tested positive for Ebola.”

The minister said that response activities have been underway.

In early May 2021, the DRC officially declared the end of the 12th Ebola outbreak, three months after its resurgence in the North-Kivu province.

Since the outbreak declared on Feb. 7, 2021, a total of 12 cases had been reported, including 6 deaths in the province.

The recent resurgence was genetically linked to the 2018-2020 epidemic in the northeastern part of the country, in which 3,470 people were infected and 2,287 were killed. Another outbreak in the western province of Ecuador infected 130 people and killed 55 between June and November 2020. Enditem