DR Congo seeks operational skills of NCCE towards upcoming elections

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Thursday, visited the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to seek knowledge on the core mandate and operations of the Commission.

The call was crucial to help to promote peace and stability within the DRC and promote a successful organisation of the country’s upcoming general elections in 2023.

Both parties in other ways tapped knowledge from each other for good governance and national development.

Mrs Bestine Kazadi, the Special Advisor to the Head of State in Charge of Cooperation & Regional Integration of the DRC, who led the delegation, said Ghana had a great reputation in the peaceful transfer of power, hence their visit was to tap ideas to sensitise their nationals through civic education to promote a peaceful election.

She reiterated that as the NCCE promoted national and democratic values, the DRC would need such skills to inform their plan to successfully set up the national structures of the Agency for the Prevention and Fight against Corruption.

The delegation included Thierry Mbulamoko, the Coordinator of the National Anti-Corruption Agency and Michel Lessay, his Deputy, Lucien Lundula, Deputy Rapporteur of the African Union Panel of President Tshisekedi, Kalala Kadima, a Diplomatic Advisor of the Anti-Corruption Agency, Roger Mukonga, a Legal Advisor to the Minister of Planning and Feza Kamanzi, in charge of the Mission.

At the meeting between the NCCE and the delegation in Accra, the delegation asked if the NCCE had a strategic plan, road map, and partners they worked with.

They also asked of the formation of Leadership of the NCCE and their tenure of office, the NCCE’s relationship with the Electoral Commission during elections, the background of the NCCE Chairperson, the annual budget allocation to the NCCE, and challenges of the Commission.

Ms Josephine Nkrumah, the Chairperson of the NCCE, said the visitation of the DRC delegation to the Commission was a step in the right direction, as it was important to share best practices, experience, strengths and weaknesses with the rest of Africa to enhance democracy and national stability.

As Ghana was charged to host the African Continental Free Trade Area, Ms Nkrumah said the Commission saw the step as a regeneration of the African interest in terms of building Inter-African network in varied areas such as values, governance systems, sustaining democracy and building a stronger continent that could fit within every power globally.

Speaking about the Commission, she said one of its focus areas in promoting democracy was ensuring equality, therefore, it identified the inequalities across the country through its studies and proposed recommendations to the government to seek redress.

“We also understand the drivers of violent extremism, so it is important that we use the systems of government to conscientise the people to protect them from violent extremists,” she added.

Ms Nkrumah presented pieces of muffler scarfs made of ‘Kente’, copies of the Ghana Constitution, the Commission’s 2018 Annual Report, and other educational materials to the delegation.