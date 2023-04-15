DR Congo team in Ghana to understudy NPA’s fuel marking programme

A delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is in the country to understudy the design and operational framework of National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA’s) fuel marking programme.

MAMO, DRC has been subcontracted by Authentix to deploy the fuel marking proramme in the South and East of the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of MAMO, Mr. Paul Kasseyet, and the MD of MAMO, Mr. Gerard Mulimbi, have therefore, visited Ghana to gain a better insight into the Petroleum Product Marking Scheme (PPMS), which the Authority had implemented to effectively monitor the quality of petroleum products along the supply and distribution chain.

Welcoming the delegation at the the Chief Executive of the NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, said relations between Ghana and the DRC stretched back to the days of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Patrice Lumumba, and that Dr. Nkrumah intervened in the peacekeeping mission in DRC.

He expressed excitement that sister African countries visited to learn from one another to help the African course, stressing that “no one will help us if we do not help ourselves”.

He said stories on DRC from the narrative of the Western media were not so good but the country had other positive sides that needed to be projected.

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said the NPA was ready to share its experiences with DRC in the regulation of the petroleum downstream industry.

For instance, the Petroleum Product Marking Scheme (PPMS) was important in curbing fuel smuggling, ensuring the payment of the right taxes and availability of quality petroleum products on the market.

“The fuel marking programme has multiple advantages. If you come on board, it is worth it”, he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of MAMO and leader of the delegation, Mr. Paul Kasseyet, in his remarks lauded Ghana for its steady development over the years, describing the country as one of the few success stories on the continent.

Mr. Kasseyet said Ghanaians seemed to downplay the progress that the country had chalked because they were in it.

“I always mention Ghana as an example of development on the continent. But because you are in the country, you take it as business as usual but it has been impressive.

“I know what the African standard is. You (Ghana) are above the standard”, he said.

Mr. Kasseyet said his team believed that the NPA’s PPMS was of the accepted international standard, hence the interest to come and learn how it operated and to implement it in DRC.

Mr. Kasseyet requested the NPA Boss and his team to pay a visit to DRC to give insight into the regulation of the petroleum downstream industry.