DR Congo’s military kills 15 ADF rebels since Saturday

The military of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has killed at least 15 rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in counteroffensives in northeastern Ituri province since Saturday.

In a statement made Tuesday by Lieutenant General Johnny Luboya, the military governor of Ituri, the DRC’s armed forces (FADRC) have killed 15 ADF rebels in the offensives, while losing seven soldiers.

“We lost seven soldiers while fifteen rebels have been neutralized,” Johnny Luboya told the press in Bunia, Ituri’s capital.

Since Saturday, the DRC’s armed forces have launched offensives against several positions of the ADF rebels in the village of Tchabi, a region on the border with the neighboring province of North Kivu, where ADF rebels have been targeting civilians for several months.

During these offensives, the DRC’s armed forces rescued about 150 civilian hostages who had been used as human shields for ADF rebels during the attacks in the region.

Since the beginning of this year, members of the ADF, originated in Uganda, have increased their attacks in North Kivu and Ituri. Faced with growing insecurities in the region, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi declared a state of siege in the two provinces in April. Enditem