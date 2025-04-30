Dr Daniel Mckorley Writes

Everyone thinks most businesses don’t start well, or fail eventually, because of a lack of funding. Spoiler alert: it’s not. Take any young businessperson. If I gave them $1 million right now, chances are they’d spend it renting a fancy office, buying fancy furniture and office cars, contracting someone for a shiny logo and website—meanwhile, they wouldn’t be able to meet their actual business targets.

Funding isn’t the major problem for a lot of entrepreneurs; poor planning is. You can have all the money in the world, but without a solid plan, that cash will disappear faster than a plate of jollof at a wedding. Trust me, throwing money at a business without a strategy is like putting a band-aid on a knife wound. It won’t fix the underlying issue.

You can’t run a business on “vibes.” Too many entrepreneurs believe passion alone will take them to the top. Spoiler alert: it won’t. You need systems, processes, and—wait for it—a proper strategy. Without these, you’re just running in circles hoping for a miracle.

How will you make money today, tomorrow, and five years from now? This is the big question that most business owners fail to answer. You can’t wing it and pray for the best. Build a plan that focuses on sustainable growth, not just quick wins. A solid structure today means a business that still exists tomorrow.

Stop relying on miracles. Hope is not a strategy. Yes, have faith. Yes, pray. But you need to have a clear plan of action. If you’re waiting for luck, your business might end up on the wrong side of statistics.

𝘽𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙤𝙢 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚: 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙙𝙤𝙣’𝙩 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙗𝙚𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙛𝙚𝙬 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙨, 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙙𝙤𝙣’𝙩 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙝—𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙖 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣.

BY NANA YAW COBBINA