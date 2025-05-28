Dr. David Tetteh Appointed to NHIA Governing Board by President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed accomplished pharmacist and marketing expert, Dr. David Tetteh, to the Governing Board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). His appointment is part of a broader strategy to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of Ghana’s health insurance system under the next NDC government.

Dr. Tetteh brings to the board a wealth of experience spanning pharmacy practice, pharmaceutical marketing, and health policy implementation across Africa. Currently serving as Managing Director at Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre for drug exportation across ten African countries, he is widely recognized for his expertise in the registration and positioning of drugs on insurance schemes on the continent.

A Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) by profession, Dr. Tetteh also holds an MBA in Marketing and is a final-year LLB candidate at KAAF University College. His unique combination of medical, business, and legal education positions him as a versatile and strategic addition to the NHIA’s leadership.

In the pharmaceutical space, Dr. Tetteh is respected for his deep knowledge of Community Pharmacy practice and Pharmaceutical Representation, with proven success in navigating regulatory environments across diverse jurisdictions. His work has been instrumental in improving access to essential medicines and aligning pharmaceutical operations with national health insurance frameworks.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Tetteh has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service through his roles within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professional Forum, where he has served as Branch Chairman, National Operations Coordinator, and Acting Director of the Pharmacists Forum. He also served as Director of Research for the Western North Regional Communications Bureau of the NDC and played a key electoral role as Constituency Collation Officer for Kumasi Effiduase Constituency during the 2024 general elections.

In recognition of his impact on health delivery, Dr. Tetteh was awarded the 2022 GhanaWeb Excellence Award in Health.

His appointment to the NHIA Governing Board signals a renewed focus on expertise, innovation, and accessibility in Ghana’s healthcare financing system. Stakeholders within the health sector and the NDC fraternity have welcomed the news, describing Dr. Tetteh as a visionary leader whose contribution will strengthen the NHIA’s mandate to deliver universal health coverage.

As he joins the NHIA Board, Dr. Tetteh is expected to play a key role in shaping policies that ensure a more equitable, efficient, and inclusive health insurance scheme for all Ghanaians.