Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Advocates for Inclusive Approach to Speaker Nomination in Ghana’s 9th Parliament

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom, has stirred conversation with his recent remarks on the speaker selection process for Ghana’s 9th Parliament.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV, Dr. Kissi shared his perspective on the role of the speaker and how the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should approach nominations for the position.

Amid ongoing discussions surrounding the appointment, Dr. Kissi expressed his support for a more inclusive nomination process, advocating for the NDC to have a prominent voice in the selection. Drawing a comparison to the U.S. political landscape, where the president-elect’s input on speaker nominations is often influential, he noted, “Donald Trump also added his voice to the American speakership, and he won, so the idea of a president-elect making an endorsement for the position of speakership is not wrong.”

Dr. Kissi further emphasized the importance of internal party dynamics, suggesting that the NDC should be proactive in nominating candidates from within its ranks. He suggested that experienced figures such as Haruna Iddrisu or Muntaka Mohammed could have been strong nominees. “If I were NDC, I would have nominated Haruna Iddrisu or Muntaka Mohammed or somebody else,” he remarked, emphasizing that such nominations would promote healthy debate and bring diverse perspectives within the party.

While acknowledging the current speaker’s competence and the contributions made to the NDC, Dr. Kissi stressed that the process of selecting a speaker should be more democratic, with increased representation from MPs within the party. His comments reflect a broader call for greater inclusivity in Ghana’s political processes, ensuring that key decisions such as speaker nominations are reflective of internal party dynamics and foster constructive dialogue.

This discussion highlights a crucial moment for the NDC as it navigates speaker nominations in Ghana’s 9th Parliament, with Dr. Kissi urging for a balance between recognizing the achievements of the current speaker and ensuring broader participation within the party for future parliamentary leadership.