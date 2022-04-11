Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Says Gov’t Will Securitize Revenue To Build Better Roads

MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has said that the government will securitise proceeds from taxes to raise revenue to construct better and more roads across the country.

Despite years of paying road tolls, most of the roads in some parts of the country are in very deplorable condition, especially during rainy seasons.

The law-maker says the revenue expected to be mobilised from taxes is intended to be used for job creation, expansion of the country’s road infrastructure, and reduce the crowding out the private sector to improve access to credit.

According to him, e-levy also provides a means for all Ghanaians to help support the country and grow the economy as compliant citizens giving to Caesar what belongs to Caesar.

“Indeed, it is clear that Government must adopt a revenue mobilisation approach befitting the evolving digital age and make sure that we use it appropriate and build better roads for Ghanaians ,” Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi exclusively told Accra-based GHone TV

“It is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement,”he added

The Government, in its quest to bridge the severe infrastructure deficit in the country, entered into a $2 billion Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) with the Chinese state-run Sinohydro Corporation Limited in September 2018.

Under the deal, Sinohydro, a hydropower engineering and construction firm, will finance and execute the construction of infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of Ghana in exchange to have access to sites to mine bauxite.

The Atiwa forest was subsequently earmarked as the site to be exploited by the Chinese company for 15 years.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako /Kingdomfmonline.com