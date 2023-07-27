Dr Dirk Aßmann assumes role as new country Director for GIZ

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH has announced the appointment of Dr. Dirk Aßmann as the new Country Director of GIZ Ghana.

Dr. Aßmann brings an extraordinary wealth of knowledge and expertise to the organization, positioning GIZ Ghana for continued success in promoting international cooperation for sustainable development.

With an impressive background in mechanical engineering, energy technologies, and system engineering, Dr. Aßmann’s qualifications are truly remarkable. His journey includes obtaining a doctorate in social sciences and economics, as well as significant achievements and impactful contributions to the energy sector.

Throughout his tenure at GIZ, Dr. Aßmann has played a pivotal role in spearheading transformative projects. Notably, he held key positions in the Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency program in Brazil, showcasing exceptional leadership as a Portfolio Manager, Programme Manager, and Focus Coordinator.

Additionally, he served as a senior specialist Planner in the Water, Energy, and Transport division for central and southeast Asia and as the division Manager for South America, further enriching his impressive portfolio.

In his most recent position, Dr. Aßmann served as the Director General of the Sectoral Department (which is mentioned the “brain of GIZ”), in Eschborn, highlighting his commitment to sustainable development.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Aßmann’s dedication to sustainable development and energy transition is evident in his published articles on energy-related issues and his involvement in teaching assignments at various universities.

Under Dr. Aßmann’s visionary guidance, GIZ Ghana is poised to thrive and make significant strides in their mission. His expertise and leadership will motivate the GIZ Ghana team to reach new levels of success.

“We will embrace opportunities, challenge norms, and work towards achieving great success under his guidance.

Congratulations to Dr. Aßmann and let us embark on this new chapter with enthusiasm and determination,” the statement stated.