Dr Dolor Releases New Single “Asemota” Promising Lasting Blessings

Dr Dolor is set to triumphantly return to the music scene with his latest single, “Asemota,” which translates to “lasting blessings.”

This captivating track, filled with vibrant melodies and profound lyrics, celebrates answered prayers and the enduring strength within us all.

The release of “Asemota” today is set to make a significant impact on the music scene, setting the stage for Dr Dolor’s upcoming album, Echoes of Endurance, slated for August 2024.