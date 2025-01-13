Dr. Dominic Ayine Pledges to Champion Human Rights and Safeguard Ghana’s Legal Interests as Attorney General

Dr. Dominic Ayine, Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate, has promised to prioritise human rights and defend the nation’s legal and economic interests in international matters, should he be confirmed for the role.

In his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, January 13, 2025, Dr. Ayine outlined his vision for the reform of the country’s justice system, with a particular focus on ensuring the protection of Ghana’s resources in international dealings.

A key component of his proposals was the reintroduction of a revised public tribunal system, a policy feature detailed in the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s 2024 manifesto. This commitment comes as part of his broader plan to decentralise legal services and streamline judicial processes.

Addressing concerns about past human rights abuses associated with public tribunals, Dr. Ayine assured the committee that, under his leadership, the process would be guided by fairness and strict adherence to the rule of law. “My proposal or my thinking going into this office is that we will enact a Public Tribunal Court Act that will be comprehensive and that will contain restrictions in terms of the conduct of the affairs of the tribunal,” he explained. The proposed act, he added, would establish a robust regulatory framework designed to prevent misuse and ensure that the tribunals align with Ghana’s constitutional values.

The Attorney General-designate also committed to protecting Ghana’s international interests, particularly in the area of contracts and arbitration. He expressed confidence in his ability to handle complex international legal matters, particularly citing his extensive experience before the London Court of International Arbitration. “I can assure the house that if they [legal contracts] are before the London Court of International Arbitration, I’m quite familiar with that tribunal. I have appeared before that tribunal several times,” he affirmed, vowing to safeguard Ghana’s economic interests and prevent losses from poorly negotiated agreements.

In his testimony, Dr. Ayine also sought to defend the track record of the previous NDC administration, asserting that there were no instances of questionable judgment debts during its tenure. His responses appeared designed to reassure the committee of his capacity to lead with integrity and transparency.

Should he be confirmed, Dr. Ayine’s leadership could reshape Ghana’s justice system, enhancing both its domestic legal framework and its international standing. His proposals signal a commitment to balancing the demands of justice reform with safeguarding the country’s legal interests on the global stage.