Dr Duffuor promises to revive Heroes Fund to reward NDC Party cadres

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to reactivate the Heroes Fund created by ex-President John Evans Atta Mills to reward cadres and founding fathers of the Party.

Dr Duffuor gave the promise when he addressed Party delegates of the Dormaa Central Constituency in Dormaa-Ahenkro as part of his campaign tour of the Bono Region.

He said the fund was in recognition of the cadres and the founding fathers immense sacrifices and contributions to the progress of the Party.

He saidt the fund would be used to support party members who might have suffered deformities and become incapacitated and families of those who died while working in the interest of the NDC.

Dr Duffuor said those who had been loyal to the Party for a very long time deserved to be rewarded and “not forgotten”.

He announced that under his leadership, a pension scheme would be established as an added incentive for vulnrable and elderly members who had rendered services in diverse ways to the Party as a form of their social security.

Dr Duffuor appealed to the delegates to vote for him to lead the Party to victory in the election 2024, saying, it was only if he led the NDC to form the next government of Ghana that his noble and pragmatic ideas for the Party and the country could be realised.