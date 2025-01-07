Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Praises Goosie Tanoh as Key Leader for 24-Hour Economy Initiative

Ahead of President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s investiture, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and Information Technology for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has lauded Goosie Tanoh’s leadership abilities, highlighting his critical role in the implementation of the ambitious 24-hour economy policy.

In an interview, Dr. Boamah expressed his unwavering confidence in Tanoh’s capability to drive the success of this transformative initiative. “Goosie Tanoh is a leader with a razor-sharp mind and impeccable credibility,” he remarked. “Anyone who knows him will attest to his expertise and vision for overseeing the success of this policy.”

The 24-hour economy, a key aspect of the NDC’s economic agenda, aims to enhance productivity and job creation by ensuring critical sectors such as transportation, health, and retail operate round the clock. Dr. Boamah emphasized that Tanoh’s leadership would be pivotal in the smooth implementation of this policy, which is designed to foster a more dynamic and resilient economic environment.

As the Mahama administration sets its sights on tackling the nation’s economic challenges, the 24-hour economy is poised to play a crucial role in revitalizing key industries, creating jobs, and positioning Ghana for sustainable growth.