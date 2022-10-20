Dr Eric Nkansah appointed Director-General of Ghana Education Service

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Eric Nkansah as acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

This was contained in a statement signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement said, “Pursuant to Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act 2020 (Act 149), I am pleased to inform you that President has appointed you to act as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Council of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

“Your appointment is effective October 19, 2022,” the statement added.

This follows the secondment termination of Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwaa, the immediate past Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

Dr. Eric Nkansah until his appointment was the Technical Advisor and Director in charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education.

He was seconded to the Ministry of Education by the Kumasi Technical University, where he served as Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking Technology and Finance.