Dr. Eric Nkansah Relieved of Duties as Director-General of GES, Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis Appointed Successor

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah, has been relieved of his duties, according to reliable sources within the government.

Dr. Nkansah, who served in the role since January 2023, brought a diverse background to the position, with experience spanning both education and banking sectors.

Before his appointment as GES Director-General, Dr. Nkansah worked as a subject teacher at Christian Education Complex Junior High School and Kintampo Senior High School between 2000 and 2006. His career took a turn in 2007 when he joined Barclays Bank (now Absa), where he climbed the ranks to become Sales Manager during his six years at the financial institution. Alongside his banking career, he also lectured part-time at the Business School of Garden City University College in Kumasi starting in 2010.

In a move aimed at strengthening leadership within the GES, the government has appointed Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis, the Provost of the College of Education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), as the new Director-General. Prof. Davis brings extensive academic and administrative experience to the role, and his appointment is expected to provide fresh leadership and vision for Ghana’s education system.

This shakeup in the leadership of the GES reflects the government’s focus on addressing key challenges within the education sector and fostering innovation to improve educational outcomes across the country. With Prof. Davis now at the helm, there are high hopes for the implementation of reforms that will enhance the quality of education in Ghana.