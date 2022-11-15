Dr. Frank Amoakohene takes over as Ashanti NDC Secretary

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, a Medical Practitioner has been elected the new Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region at the Regional Executive Elections held at the Baba Yara Stadium.

He beat off competition from Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, a Former Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi and Mathew Kojo Njourkone, the immediate past Deputy Regional Secretary.

Seen as the underdog ahead of the contest, Dr. Amoakohene’s election sparked spontaneous jubilation among his supporters who touted him as the new face of the party in the Region.

The delegates also retained Mr Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrew as Chairman at the expense of Mr Yaw Owusu Bimpeh, a former Regional Chairman, Evans Amankwah, a Private Legal Practitioner and Enoch Amoako-Nsiah.

The race for the Communication Officer saw Abass Nurudeen defeating his Deputy, Alex Asafo Agyei for a second term in office.

Other officers elected were Marvin Philip Frazer Norman, Treasurer, Yaw Isham Alhassan, Organiser, Osman Naziru Hamza, Zongo Caucus Co-ordinator, and Daniel Baah Achamfour, Deputy Secretary.

Others were Prince Attah, Deputy Treasurer, Bahiru Ammisah Donbine, Deputy Organizer, Capt. Rtd. John Kwame Jabari, First Vice Chairman, Salihu Musah, Second Vice Chairman, and Amoh Kamel, Deputy Communication Officer.

Mr. Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrew, on behalf of the newly elected officers called for unity among all constestants to pursue the agenda of recapturing power in 2024.

He said the NDC was the overall winner and that the election was an internal contest that must not bring division in the party ahead of the crucial general elections.