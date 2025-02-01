Dr. Frank Amoakohene Unveils Ambitious Plans for Ashanti Region

In a recent interview with GHOne’s Efia Tutuwaa Danso, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, outlined his vision and priorities for the region, focusing on job creation, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

If confirmed in office, Dr. Amoakohene aims to address long-standing challenges and deliver tangible benefits to the people of Ashanti.

At the heart of his agenda is the creation of job opportunities. “One of my key priorities will be creating more job opportunities, which will help uplift our people economically,” he stated. Recognizing the link between employment and economic stability, Dr. Amoakohene believes that empowering the region’s workforce is essential for sustainable development.

Infrastructure development is another critical area of focus. Dr. Amoakohene pledged to complete ongoing projects, including roads, hospitals, and markets, many of which have faced delays. He specifically highlighted the Agenda 111 health facilities, a nationwide initiative aimed at improving healthcare access. With 16 of these projects located in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Amoakohene emphasized their importance, calling their completion a top priority.

The minister-designate also addressed the issue of stalled projects, particularly markets. He promised a thorough review to identify the root causes of delays. “I’ll conduct a comprehensive review of all stalled projects to understand whether the issue is lack of funding or political will. From there, I’ll make informed decisions on how to move forward,” he assured. When questioned about the Kumasi Kejetia Market Phase 2 project, Dr. Amoakohene confirmed that work would resume, though he stopped short of providing specific timelines.

Dr. Amoakohene also shared his plans to implement a 24-hour economy in the region, a policy he believes will drive economic growth and job creation. “The idea is to keep our businesses running at all hours, which will contribute to job creation and economic stability,” he explained. This initiative, he argued, would not only boost productivity but also position the Ashanti Region as a hub for round-the-clock economic activity.

Mining, a sector of immense importance to the region, will also receive attention under his leadership. Dr. Amoakohene stressed the need for proper regulation and community-focused development. “We need to ensure that the benefits of mining are felt in the communities, with proper regulation and investment in local development,” he said. His approach aims to balance economic gains with social responsibility, ensuring that mining activities contribute to the well-being of local residents.

Throughout the interview, Dr. Amoakohene emphasized the importance of staying connected to the people. “Our needs as a region change over time, and it is crucial that we remain responsive and proactive to the people’s demands. This way, we will be able to bring in more development and maintain the trust of the electorate,” he said. His commitment to grassroots engagement reflects a broader vision of inclusive and people-centered governance.

Dr. Amoakohene’s plans for the Ashanti Region are ambitious yet grounded in practicality. By focusing on job creation, infrastructure, and economic innovation, he aims to address both immediate challenges and long-term development goals. As he awaits confirmation, the people of Ashanti can look forward to a leader determined to deliver results and transform the region into a model of progress and prosperity.