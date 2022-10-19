Dr George Donkor grabs nomination for Prix De La Fondation Award

Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has congratulated Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) on his nomination to receive the prestigious “Prix de la Fondation” award at the Crans Montana Forum (CMF) in Geneva, Switzerland in November this year.

The “Prix de la Fondation” since 1990, has been recognising the work of men and women of eminent merit who have contributed to democracy and socio-economic progress through their efforts at building a better world. This cuts across all sectors of social responsibility including government, private sector, NGO and social leaders.

The award to Dr. Donkor is an acknowledgement of his many contributions to the socio-economic development of the sub-region.

As head of the regional development bank EBID, he has spearheaded strategic economic initiatives for creating jobs and providing dynamic leadership to champion wealth creation for vulnerable groups.

Commenting on Dr. Donkor’s nomination, Mr K Duker, Chief Executive Officer of DBG, said, “we are pleased to hear the good news and we congratulate Dr. Donkor even ahead of the award ceremony.

His nomination is strong testament to his commitment to steering the affairs of the regional development bank, ensuring that the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development continues to drive progress not only in the West African region, but also in building greater momentum internationally through regional integration and engagement.

As a development bank too, DBG remains focused and committed to growing opportunities within the private sector that will lead to development and transformation of Ghana’s economy.

We are very happy for Dr Donkor’s success, and we look forward to strengthening our links with the EBID and working together in support of Ghana’s private sector. Together with my team, we at DBG say congrats, Dr. Donkor.”

Dr. George Donkor is an accomplished lawyer and development banker with thirty years of experience in various disciplines including finance, strategic management, marketing, legal, compliance and administration.

He possesses unique skills in leadership, change management and policy formulation. Since joining EBID, he has spearheaded and implemented several strategic initiatives in the Bank. Within the period of his appointment as President of the Bank, he has recorded an impressive operational and financial performance to the admiration of all stakeholders including the Ministers of Finance of the 15

ECOWAS Member States.

Dr. Donkor is also the recipient of the Innovation Leadership Award organised by the Ghana Innovation/NIBS Awards in 2019.

DBG is Ghana’s new development finance institution. With the support of international development finance partners including the World Bank, European Investment Bank, the African Development Bank and KfW, DBG seeks to improve access to long-term financing as well as provide capacity building to private sector businesses within its focus areas of agribusiness, manufacturing, ICT and high value services.

DBG adopts a wholesale banking model where long-term loans are made to its participating financial institutions (PFIs) which then on-lend to private sector businesses in its focus sectors.

DBG was officially launched in June 2022 and is currently engaged in building a strong network of PFIs and partnerships who share common aspirations and objectives to promote a sustainable

private sector.

DBG’s vision is to accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic transformation by fostering the growth of a competitive private sector. DBG is a signatory to the UN Global Compact.