Dr. Gideon Boako Writes: Changes In Electricity Tariffs In Ghana From 2009 To 2024

* 2009 – no increment

* 2010 – 89% increment

* 2011 – 10%

* 2012 – 7.42%

* 2013 – 58.9%

* 2014 – 28.35%

* 2015 – 90.93%

* 2016 – 10%

* 2017 – no increment

* 2018 – 17.5% reduction

* 2019 – 17.46% increment

* 2020 – no increment

* 2021 – no increment

* 2022 – no increment

* 2023 – 51.02% increment

* 2024 – 6.47% increment

The NDC from 2009 to 2016 did a cumulative percentage increase in electricity tariffs of 294.6%, which translates into an average increase in electricity tariffs of 36.8% over their 8 years period in government

The NPP, on the other hand, has done a cumulative percentage increase in electricity tariffs of 57.45% and an average of 7.2%.

While under the NDC, electricity tariffs were increased astronomically, Ghanaians at the same time were living in dumsor.

Under the Nana Addo-Bawumia government, electricity tariffs have seen nominal increase with corresponding steady and reliable supply of electricity power.

Source: Public Utilities Regulatory Commission(PURC)