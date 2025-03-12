Dr. Gideon Boako Writes: Changes In Electricity Tariffs In Ghana From 2009 To 2024

* 2009 – no increment
* 2010 – 89% increment
* 2011 – 10%
* 2012 – 7.42%
* 2013 – 58.9%
* 2014 – 28.35%
* 2015 – 90.93%
* 2016 – 10%
* 2017 – no increment
* 2018 – 17.5% reduction
* 2019 – 17.46% increment
* 2020 – no increment
* 2021 – no increment
* 2022 – no increment
* 2023 – 51.02% increment
* 2024 – 6.47% increment
The NDC from 2009 to 2016 did a cumulative percentage increase in electricity tariffs of 294.6%, which translates into an average increase in electricity tariffs of 36.8% over their 8 years period in government
The NPP, on the other hand, has done a cumulative percentage increase in electricity tariffs of 57.45% and an average of 7.2%.
While under the NDC, electricity tariffs were increased astronomically, Ghanaians at the same time were living in dumsor.
Under the Nana Addo-Bawumia government, electricity tariffs have seen nominal increase with corresponding steady and reliable supply of electricity power.
Source: Public Utilities Regulatory Commission(PURC)