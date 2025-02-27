President Mahama goes agian with another untruth about the balance in the sinking fund account. I challenged them weeks ago to publish the balance in the accounts as at 6th January 2025.

They are only using the balance in the accounts as at the last time the NPP government made the third payments to the domestic bondholders, which is August 2024. They refuse to tell us that there were build ups into the accounts between August 2024 and January 2025.

President Mahama cleverly refused to mention the date for the balance he was referring to.

For the purposes of emphasis let me repeat portions of my February 19th post challenging the government on the false information on the sinking fund.

We had auction excess on 3rd Jan – over GHc700 million in the fund, which was not spent.

We left GHc3 billion of end of year revenue also as buffer plus many more unspent funds in various accounts.

Off-course they also added as they got auction excesses, too, but to say that there were no significant buffers cannot be true.

Nothing stops the government from publishing evidence of the balances in the sinking fund accounts and stop the peddling of falsehoods?

Let’s approach governance from the standpoint of truth and avoid petty lies.