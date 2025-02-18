Dr. Godfred Mawuli Tettey Applauds NDC Group for Rescinding Protest Against GPHA Appointment

The Convenor of the Indigenous Freight Forwarders, Dr. Godfred Mawuli Tettey, has expressed deep appreciation to the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) group in Tema and Ashaiman for their decision to call off a planned demonstration against the appointment of Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

Describing the move as a “true mark of leadership and patriotism,” Dr. Tettey commended the group for choosing dialogue over confrontation. He noted that their ability to reconsider their stance and instead extend a congratulatory visit to the new GPHA Director-General was a step in the right direction.

“Your ability to listen to counsel and embrace dialogue instead of confrontation demonstrates your commitment to the greater good of our nation and the well-being of the people of Tema, Ashaiman, and the entire port community,” Tettey stated. “It is a positive step toward fostering unity, peace, and collaboration, which are crucial in advancing the President’s vision of resetting Ghana for economic progress.”

Dr. Tettey further urged all NDC supporters in Tema, freight forwarders, and the larger port community to have faith in the President’s decisions regarding key national appointments. He emphasized that the appointments were made with the goal of revitalizing Ghana’s economic structures, particularly the maritime sector.

“These appointees have been placed in positions of responsibility not for personal gain but to serve the interests of all Ghanaians,” he said. “It is, therefore, imperative that we support them and allow them to execute their mandates effectively.”

His appeal follows initial concerns raised by some NDC members in Tema and Ashaiman, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the appointment of a military officer to head the GPHA. Many believed the position should have gone to a local candidate, given Tema’s significant contribution to the party’s electoral success. However, after engaging with stakeholders and considering Tettey’s call for patience, the NDC group withdrew their protest plans and opted to extend their support to the new appointee.

While commending the NDC leadership for their cooperation, Dr. Tettey also called on all newly appointed officials, particularly those in the maritime sector, to exhibit diligence and efficiency in their duties.

“We expect nothing less than excellence in service delivery and policy implementation from the new leadership of institutions like the Ghana Shippers Authority, the Ghana Maritime Authority, and GPHA,” he stated. “Their performance will determine the success of the administration’s broader vision of making the port sector more efficient and beneficial to all Ghanaians.”

With tensions now eased and the leadership of the aggrieved NDC members throwing their support behind the new GPHA boss, industry players are hopeful for a more collaborative approach to managing Tema’s port operations.

Dr. Tettey reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for policies that will benefit the freight forwarding community and the people of Tema. He urged all stakeholders to rally behind the government’s vision and work collectively towards improving Ghana’s ports and economic prospects.

“Let us continue working together to build a stronger, more prosperous Ghana,” he concluded.

The recent appointments in the maritime sector are seen as crucial to Ghana’s economic agenda, and all eyes will now be on the new leadership to deliver on their mandate and enhance the efficiency of the country’s ports.