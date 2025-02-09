Dr. Godfred Mawuli Tettey Urges NDC Members to Exercise Restraint Over GPHA Appointment

Convenor of the Indigenous Freight Forwarders, Dr. Godfred Mawuli Tettey, has called for calm among National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in Tema and Ashaiman who are expressing dissatisfaction with recent appointments by President John Dramani Mahama. The discontent primarily revolves around the selection of Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

President Mahama appointed Brigadier-General Tanye-Kulono, a distinguished military officer and legal professional, to the GPHA position on February 7, 2025. Prior to this appointment, Brigadier-General Tanye-Kulono served as the Deputy Commandant of the National College of Defence Studies at Burma Camp, Accra.

Some NDC supporters in Tema and Ashaiman have voiced concerns that appointing an ex-military officer may not align with the needs of the GPHA. Additionally, there is a sentiment that the President overlooked qualified local candidates from Tema, despite the region’s significant support for the NDC in the recent elections.

In response, Godfred Mawuli Tettey emphasized the importance of patience, noting that the current appointments are on an acting basis. He stated, “This is a time for cool heads to prevail, to enable the President to concentrate on the tasks ahead instead of distractions that can cause hatred and mockery to the new government.”

Tettey further urged the new appointee to be mindful of public scrutiny. “Eyes are watching them to show proof of their ability to fulfill the vision of the NDC in making the port community work again,” he added.

President Mahama has recently appointed heads to key institutions such as the Ghana Shippers Authority, the Ghana Maritime Authority, and the GPHA, all of which play crucial roles in the economy and the livelihoods of the people of Tema.

As the new appointees assume their roles, stakeholders are encouraged to support them in achieving the administration’s objectives for the maritime sector.