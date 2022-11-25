Dr Gordon Kisseih calls for consumption of locally grown produce

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called for the consumption of locally grown produce to support the government’s agriculture policies.

“Our generation is suffering partly due to our poor eating habits; we eat anything at anytime and this is not helpful to our health,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, ahead of this year’s Farmers Day celebration.

This year’s celebration which falls on December 2, is on the theme ‘Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition’.

The Day is set aside to recognise farmers and fishermen for the critical service they render towards national development.

“I celebrate you for feeding the entire national beyond and contributing substantially to the socio-economic development of the nation.”

“I salute your sweat, dedication, toil, and perseverance in providing the food basket in our country in spite of the various challenges you go through’, he said.

He said, “it is worth appreciating your positive response to government’s planting for food and jobs programme that has seen the glut of foodstuffs in every corner of the country.”

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, urged parents to feed their children with our indigenous foods as this would build help them up.

“Let us eat what we grow and grow what we eat not save our nation from importing needless goods,” he said.

The First Vice President called on the government to declare Ghana an organic country to boost agriculture and improve our economy and support the farmers with the necessary inputs to enable them to expand their farms.

He also appealed to the farmers to desist from cutting down their cocoa trees in a bid to venture into ‘galamsey.”