Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah Makes History with Essikado-Ketan Victory

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, a medical doctor and philanthropist, has made history as the first member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the Essikado-Ketan seat, ending the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) two-decade-long hold on the constituency.

In Saturday’s elections, Dr. Ayensu-Danquah triumphed over the NPP’s Charles Bissue, securing the seat and moving closer to fulfilling a campaign promise made by President-elect John Dramani Mahama to the people of Essikado-Ketan.

The victory of Dr. Ayensu-Danquah, widely praised for her brilliance, philanthropic work, and compassionate nature, was a significant moment in Mahama’s campaign. During his rally in Kojokrom, the former president urged the constituents to elect Dr. Ayensu-Danquah to Parliament, citing her skills, competence, and exemplary character as qualities that would make her a valuable member of his future government.

President Mahama had previously pledged in his manifesto to ensure that at least 30% of ministerial and other high-level appointments would go to women. He expressed confidence that Dr. Ayensu-Danquah, an accomplished woman in her own right, would play a crucial role in his administration, should she win the seat. Her overwhelming victory, with 26,166 votes compared to Bissue’s 17,754, was seen as a resounding endorsement of this vision.

The win not only marked a historic defeat for the NPP but also delivered a blow to the Bissues, as Charles Bissue’s wife, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, also lost her parliamentary contest in Okaikoi North. Dr. Ayensu-Danquah’s victory contributed to the NDC’s impressive performance across the country, resulting in the party’s widest parliamentary majority in over two decades, providing President-elect Mahama with a strong mandate to implement reforms.

Beyond the symbolic importance of her victory, analysts suggest that Dr. Ayensu-Danquah’s extensive experience as a medical practitioner and philanthropist, particularly in both the United States and Ghana, will make her a strong candidate for a ministerial position. Her expertise in sectors such as health, gender, children’s affairs, and social protection will be invaluable in addressing the challenges the country faces, especially as the NDC works to implement its manifesto proposals and deliver much-needed relief to Ghanaians.

As Dr. Ayensu-Danquah prepares to take her place in Parliament, constituents in Essikado-Ketan are eagerly awaiting how President-elect Mahama will fulfill his commitment to them, as he moves closer to forming his administration after the January 7, 2025, inauguration.