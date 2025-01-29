Dr. Hamza Zakaria Appointed Economic Advisor to Ghana’s Vice President

Dr. Hamza Bukari Zakaria has been appointed as the new economic advisor to Ghana’s Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

His appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the Vice President’s team with expert economic counsel, particularly as Ghana navigates its current economic challenges.

A seasoned macroeconomist, Dr. Zakaria brings significant expertise in economic governance and public financial management (PFM). With a career marked by a focus on sustainable economic development, he is expected to play a key role in advising the Vice President on policies that will drive Ghana’s economic agenda forward.

Dr. Zakaria’s experience spans multiple facets of the economy, where he has worked to implement frameworks that prioritize transparency, fiscal discipline, and long-term growth strategies. In his new capacity, he will offer advice on fiscal policies, public spending, and effective resource allocation, all of which are essential for Ghana’s economic recovery and future prosperity.

As Ghana faces both domestic and international economic pressures, the role of an economic advisor like Dr. Zakaria is crucial in ensuring that the country’s financial strategies align with the demands of the global economy. His knowledge and insights are expected to be pivotal in helping the Vice President and government shape a path toward sustainable economic growth, providing sound policy recommendations that will address both immediate concerns and long-term objectives.

The appointment of Dr. Zakaria is seen as an important step in strengthening the leadership team around the Vice President, who is tasked with not only managing the day-to-day affairs of the country but also steering Ghana’s economic policies in a direction that will benefit its people and secure a prosperous future.

Read His Profile Below:

Alhaji Dr. Hamza Bukari Zakaria is a Macroeconomist, Economic Governance and Public Financial Management (PFM) Specialist at the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) at the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana.

He manages an important portfolio of Swiss economic development cooperation in Ghana which consist of bilateral programmes on national and decentralised budget support operations, domestic revenue mobilisation, debt management and Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms.

He is also responsible for global programmes implemented in collaboration with the IMF and the World Bank on the Extractive Industries and Transparency International (EITI), and managing natural resource wealth and revenue mobilisation trust funds. Hamza is ethically courageous and willing to do the right things even when no one is watching. He has 17 years of work experience in various fields.

Before joining SECO, Dr Hamza taught at the graduate School of Public Service and Governance, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra. He was also a Research Fellow at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale.

Hamza has a solid academic background in Development Studies and holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Development Policy and Management from the University of Manchester, UK.

He is a certified integrity builder, trained in the prestigious Central European University. He is not only critical about the current political establishment, but prepared to challenge orthodoxies to create the ideal political system that redistributes opportunities, jobs and wealth fairly to develop the Ghana we want.

Dr Hamza Bukari (SOKAM DOKTA) is a proud product of the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) where he completed as the best General Arts Student in 2001.

He is also a proud product of the Bagabaga Demonstration Junior High School and Bagabaga Primary School in Sagnarigu. He is a resident of Wurishe and an indigene of the Sagnarigu Constituency. He has a strong network within the donor community.

Dr Hamza has demonstrated his commitment to promoting the economic and financial independence of the youth in his constituency by providing them with sustainable jobs.

Dr. Hamza Bukari has a solid political foundation and is nurtured on the core values and principles of transparency, probity, and accountability. He is currently a law student at the Mountcrest University Law Faculty.