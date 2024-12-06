Dr. Hilda Fankah-Arthur Honored with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Dr. Hilda Fankah-Arthur, a distinguished Ghanaian-Canadian leader, was among the select few honored with the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal on December 5, 2024, at a special ceremony held at Alberta Government House.

The event recognized individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their communities, showcasing their dedication to public service and societal development in Alberta.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal, a unique accolade within Canada’s honors system, is awarded to individuals whose achievements align with the values of service and commitment to community. With only 30,000 medals distributed across Canada, this award serves as a testament to the recipients’ extraordinary efforts to improve their societies.

Dr. Fankah-Arthur, who is the founder and president of the Center for Intellectual Excellence, was recognized for her steadfast commitment to promoting diversity and leadership. Her initiatives, including the World Diversity and Leadership Conference, have created platforms for marginalized groups and fostered crucial conversations about inclusion and leadership.

Her recognition underscores her significant contributions to enhancing diversity and leadership discourse in Canada. Dr. Fankah-Arthur’s work has been instrumental in promoting a more inclusive society, and the medal ceremony acknowledged her efforts to inspire positive change.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal not only commemorates personal achievement but also reflects the monarch’s own vision of service. King Charles III, during his coronation, emphasized his commitment to serving others, saying, “I come not to be served but to serve.” The Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, who presented the medals on behalf of the King, highlighted these values of compassion, integrity, community, and leadership, which are embodied by the recipients, including Dr. Fankah-Arthur.