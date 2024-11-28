Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo Urges African Youth to Avoid Viewing Leaders as Enemies

Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) and Chairman of the Public Service International (PSI) National Coordinating Committee, has called on African youth, particularly young workers, to reconsider their approach towards leadership. Speaking at the Young Workers Regional Conference for Africa and Arab Countries in Cape Coast, Dr. Bampoe Addo urged young workers not to view their leaders as adversaries.

“Youth workers should not rush to remove leadership; leadership is not their enemy—government is,” he stated, encouraging patience and the pursuit of knowledge as essential for meaningful engagement in labor struggles. He emphasized that success in the fight for workers’ rights and improvements cannot be achieved without a solid foundation of understanding and education.

The conference, which was organized by the PSI National Coordinating Council, gathered 70 participants from 15 countries across Africa and the Arab world. Its theme, “Young Workers Strengthening the Trade Union Movement,” focused on mentoring the next generation of trade union leaders. Dr. Bampoe Addo underscored the importance of youth involvement in leadership roles within the trade union movement, noting that the future success of the movement depends on their engagement and preparation.

Dr. Bampoe Addo also addressed the rising unemployment rates across many African countries, which have contributed to the exploitation of workers by employers. He pointed out that while the situation facing workers is tough, the strength of unions remains the key to overcoming these challenges.

“The reality facing employees is harsh, but the hope for overcoming this situation lies in the strength of unions,” he affirmed.

During the event, the PSI National Coordinating Council launched the Young Workers Education and Mentorship Programme (YEMP), which aims to equip young workers with the necessary skills and knowledge to grow within the union movement. The program reflects the belief that the youth are central to the long-term success of the trade union cause.

In his address, Prince Peters Adeyemi, the Vice President of PSI, encouraged the youth to broaden their knowledge both locally and globally. He emphasized that today’s youth will shape the leadership of tomorrow.

“The youth of today will be the leaders of tomorrow. PSI has developed a structure that will allow the youth to gradually occupy leadership roles as they become available,” Adeyemi stated.

Acknowledging the impatience often felt by young workers, Adeyemi advised against rushing through leadership transitions. He emphasized that achieving the movement’s goals requires a thoughtful, gradual approach.

“Youth today are eager and want to move quickly, but to achieve our objectives, we must approach the process gradually,” he concluded.

The conference and the launch of YEMP reflect the growing recognition of the critical role young workers play in the future of the labor movement and the importance of their development in leadership roles.