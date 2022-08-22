Dr. Ishmael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf Tournament: Frank Avorsey and Elizabeth Essel-Koomson crowned champions

It was a remarkable day of golf extravaganza and an incredible day of clutch performances at the 2022 Dr. Ishmael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Achimota golf course in Accra on Saturday.

After hours of strong competition Frank Avorsey won the ultimate having beaten Ayoub Ghandour and Eric Gene to win in the men’s Group A category, scoring a total of 38 points with his closest rivals – Ghanadour and Gene who scored 36 and 33 points respectively.

Elizabeth Essel-Koomson showed her worth in the ladies Group A category having scored 40 points to outwit Mariatu Bah who scored 37 points.

In the men’s Group B category, Fiifi Thompson scored 40 points to emerge winner whiles Amos Boateng [38 points] finished second.

Kwasi Amoafo-Yeboah and Maggie Owusu-Baah were also crowned winners in the seniors event.

Below is the Champions File:

Men [Group A]

1st – Frank Avorsey

2nd – Ayoub Ghandour

3rd – Eric Gene

Ladies [Group A]

1st – Elizabeth Essel-Koomson

2nd – Mariatu Bah

Men [Group B]

1st – Fiifi Thompson

2nd – Amos Boateng

Seniors [Men]

Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah – winner

Seniors [Women]

Maggie Owusu-Baah

Closest to the pin [Men]

Frank Avorsey – winner

Closest to the pin [Ladies]

Adwoa Asare-Asamoah

Longest Drive [Men]

Kwaku Ofusuhene – winner

Longest Drive [Women]

Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah

The Dr. Ishmael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf Tournament, formerly known as the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament, a special initiative of telecommunications giant [MTN Ghana] with the aim of bringing together CEO’s under one umbrella to socialize and network whilst promoting the sport – golf.