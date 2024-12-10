Dr. John Kwakye Congratulates President-Elect John Dramani Mahama, Urges Change and Unity

Dr. John Kwakye, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has congratulated John Dramani Mahama for his victory in the 2024 presidential elections, calling on the newly-elected leader to bring about the change that Ghanaians expect.

In a post shared on his X page, Dr. Kwakye praised Mahama’s “bold, inspired and hard-fought comeback,” adding that the country is hopeful that the former president will leverage his second opportunity and extensive experience to meet the aspirations of the Ghanaian people through an inclusive government.

“Congratulations, President Mahama, for your bold, inspired and hard-fought comeback. It is the hope of Ghanaians that you will use the second opportunity and your experience to bring about the necessary change to meet their aspirations through inclusive government,” Dr. Kwakye wrote.

Mahama, who won the election with a significant margin, has already signaled his intent to address the nation’s pressing challenges, particularly the economic crisis he attributes to the outgoing administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. In his first remarks after being declared victorious, Mahama emphasized the severity of Ghana’s economic difficulties and expressed his commitment to implementing crucial governance reforms.

“We should not forget the people of Ghana,” Mahama said. “We will implement governance reforms. The journey is not going to be easy because the outgoing government has plunged the nation into an abyss.”

Mahama also stressed the importance of unity and collaboration, urging Ghanaians to prioritize the country’s needs above political divisions. “The one we serve is Mother Ghana,” he added.

In a show of goodwill, outgoing President Akufo-Addo has also formally congratulated Mahama on his victory, expressing his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition of power. The Electoral Commission’s announcement on the results was followed by a statement from Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, affirming Akufo-Addo’s commitment to a peaceful handover process.

“President Akufo-Addo expressed his commitment to ensuring a seamless transfer of power on January 7, 2025, and looks forward to working with the President-elect and his team to realize this goal,” the statement read.

Akufo-Addo further lauded the Electoral Commission and the people of Ghana for conducting a credible and peaceful election, reflecting the strength of the nation’s democratic institutions. He also called on Ghanaians to unite to consolidate democracy and uphold the rule of law.

In a gesture of cooperation, President Akufo-Addo invited President-elect Mahama to Jubilee House on December 11, 2024, to initiate the transition process. This move is seen as a key moment in the peaceful democratic transfer of power.

Both leaders are committed to upholding Ghana’s status as a beacon of democracy on the African continent, and the upcoming transition is expected to reinforce the country’s reputation for democratic stability.