    Politics

    Dr. John Kwakye Highlights Key Issues for 2024 Election Outcome

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has identified seven critical issues that will shape the results of Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

    In a post shared on his X page, Dr. Kwakye outlined these key factors as:

    The Economy

    Corruption

    Unemployment

    Infrastructure

    Education

    Climate

    Cultural & Moral Values

    He emphasized that these issues will play a pivotal role in determining the future leadership of Ghana.

    In a separate statement, Dr. Kwakye also urged Ghanaians to reject leaders who rely on borrowing to finance development. He argued that the nation possesses enough natural resources to fund its own development and that the focus should be on leaders who are committed to maximizing the benefits from these resources rather than resorting to external borrowing.

    “Leaders with a borrowing mindset should be rejected,” he stated. “We have enough resources here at home. We don’t need to go out and borrow. We should accept only leaders prepared to enable Ghana to derive maximum benefit from its natural resource wealth.”

    Ghanaians will go to the polls on December 7, 2024, to elect a president and Members of Parliament who will govern the country for the next four years, starting January 7, 2025.

    Previous article
    Akufo-Addo Endorses Bawumia, Criticizes Mahama Ahead of December Elections
    Next article
    Alan Kyerematen Proposes Sweeping Reforms to Ghana’s Free SHS Program Ahead of 2024 Elections
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

