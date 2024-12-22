Dr. John Osae-Kwapong Denies Conspiracy Allegations Regarding Electoral Commission’s Handling of Election Results

Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, Project Director of the Democracy Project, has firmly dismissed the allegations of conspiracy surrounding the Electoral Commission’s management of election results in nine contested constituencies.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Samson Lardy on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Dr. Osae-Kwapong called for a shift in focus, urging the public to prioritize building trust in the electoral system rather than indulging in baseless conspiracy theories.

Addressing the claims of manipulation and electoral fraud, particularly in the nine contested constituencies, Dr. Osae-Kwapong stated, “There is no conspiracy. The Electoral Commission must have the ability to act swiftly and decisively in the face of disputes to prevent any escalation.” His remarks come amid growing concerns from political parties and civil society groups over the integrity of election results in the disputed constituencies, where tensions have run high.

Allegations of electoral manipulation suggested that the Electoral Commission might have altered results to favor a particular political party, a claim that the Commission has vehemently denied. Dr. Osae-Kwapong emphasized the importance of addressing electoral disputes in a timely and transparent manner to maintain peace and stability. “If the electoral process is perceived as flawed or biased, political parties are likely to react with aggression,” he warned, underscoring the need for swift and fair resolutions to avoid further tensions.

Dr. Osae-Kwapong also highlighted the crucial role of the Electoral Commission in not only overseeing the elections but in ensuring the public’s trust in the entire process. “The Commission’s role is not just to oversee the elections but to maintain the public’s trust, especially in a country where political tensions are high during election periods,” he added.

By addressing concerns in a transparent and effective manner, he suggested, the Electoral Commission can help preserve stability and reinforce confidence in the electoral process.