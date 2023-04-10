Dr Jones Mensah confident of winning Keta NDC Parliamentary primary

Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the Keta Constituency of the Volta Region, has expressed optimism of becoming the next parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.

He said after going through a successful vetting exercise as required by the constitution of the party, his next target would be to work to ensure victory.

Dr Jones-Mensah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that being number two on the ballot paper is “two-sure” of winning more votes.

“There was a petition brought to the vetting committee purported to disqualify me from the contest, but l was able to address all the issues and was given the green light, glory be to God for taking me through…,” he said.

Dr Jones-Mensah said he was not bothered about the petition since he knew he had no problem regarding his candidature.

Upon winning the parliamentary seat, he would focus on developmental issues as his topmost priority to eradicate the level of economic suffering and poverty in the area.

“We have started some projects already, so I have decided to come home to do more and to serve my constituents by representing them in Parliament.”

He appealed to the delegates to give him the nod for a ‘new dawn’ to propel development in all aspects of the area.

Other aspirants contesting in the May 13 primary are Mr Kwame Dzidzorli Gakpe, incumbent MP, Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor, Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto and Mr Paul Mensah Voegborlo.