Dr Justice Ofori adjudged one of the best CEOs in Africa

Dr Justice Ofori, Ghana’s Commissioner of Insurance, was adjudged one of the Best African Professionals in Africa for the year 2021 at the African Professionals Excellence Awards.

A statement from the National Insurance Commission signed by Mr Mawuli Zogbenu said the Awards ceremony took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on November 4, 2022.

Dr Justice Ofori joined the ceremony virtually to receive his award.

The statement said Dr Ofori expressed his appreciation for the recognition and dedicated the Award to the entire Insurance Industry of Ghana for their relentless support in the many reforms.