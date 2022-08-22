Dr Justice Ofori inducted into the Oxford Academic Union

Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori, Ghana’s Commissioner of Insurance, has been inducted into the Oxford Academic Union of the United Kingdom (UK).

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) was among a few accomplished and high-profile individuals globally, with diverse specializations, recognized, inducted, and presented with a certificate.

His career as a professional insurer of many years standing, coupled with his stellar performance as Ghana’s leader of Insurance regulation did not escape the lenses of the Oxford Academic Union, a statement from the National Insurance Commission signed by Mr Mawuli Zogbenu, Communications Director said.

In Ghana, he has been hailed for aggressively driving innovative transformation of the insurance landscape through disruptive high technologies to enhance business processes and aide insurance growth in Ghana.

This, among other key considerations led to his selection from amongst several other nominees across the world for the rare honour, the statement said

For instance, Dr. Ofori, who previously served as Director of the Ghana Insurance College (GIC) for more than a decade, has led the NIC to implement several bold transformational initiatives including deepening insurance education in Ghana and the introduction of the celebrated Motor Insurance Database (MID), which most industry pundits have referred to as arguably the most significant innovative intervention in Ghana’s insurance landscape and in the world.

By his induction, Dr. Ofori is now a member of the Academic Union Speakers Bureau, and in the league of a privileged few to use the Academic Lounge in Oxford.

He will also be expected to speak at various Academic Union scientific events and Academic Union meetings, to share his expertise and deep insights on a wide range of topical issues.

Following this recent declaration by the European Business Assembly, Dr. Ofori, expressed his profound gratitude to the Oxford Academic Union, the statement said

He reckons this recognition would enhance the growing spotlight and key developments in the insurance landscape in Ghana and beyond.

“This recognition which is symbolic of credit and expression of appreciation to people who promote social and intellectual progress of modern society, though came to me as a surprise, makes me feel the desire to strive harder for greater feats for my country,” the statement quoted Dr Ofori .

The Academic Union is an international Oxford-based association of over 300 Universities, Chancellors, scientists, and researchers coming from over 40 countries.

The Union pursues the ideals of excellence, innovation, and accessibility. The primary aim of the union is to join the efforts of scientists, academics, and business to develop unique teaching methods and education of the universities of the future and these are expected to meet the challenges posed by the 21st century.