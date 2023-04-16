Dr Karbo cautions parents against using cold water to sponge children running temperature

Parents and caregivers have been advised to avoid using cold water to sponge children with high temperature as that could lead to shocks.

Dr Barbara Ayesha Anawana Karbo, the Emergency Medicine Physician at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), explained that using cold water to sponge children could lead to shocks and seizures and advised that tepid water (lukewarm) should rather be used.

Dr Karbo, also the Head of the Accident and Emergency Department of the Hospital, gave the advice at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility!” programme by the Ghana News Agency to provide health information to influence personal choices.

Speaking on the topic: “First Aid at Home and Basic Life Support,” Dr Karbo advised that sponging a child should be done either from the feet or the legs upwards and not from the head downwards.

“The nerves in the head are more sensitive than those in other parts of the body and could cause convulsions when cold water is applied immediately, which could have dangerous consequences,” she said.

“A first aid box is a ‘must have’ for every home, most importantly when there is a child aged 12 years and below. The box must contain paracetamol syrup or suppository, which should be given to the child to reduce temperature before seeking medical attention.”

Dr Karbo encouraged the public to learn some first aid tips and basic life support practices to help save lives.

She said 60 per cent of patients who received some form of support in an emergency before reaching the hospitals survived.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager of the GNA, said the health initiative was to disseminate information to increase health literacy.

“Everyone’s health is important and should be prioritised,” he said, adding that to establish a healthy society, everyone must be involved.