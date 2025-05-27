Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Leads Landmark Study on Obesity Intervention Gaps in Sub-Saharan Africa

A landmark international study led by Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South in Ghana and public health lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has unveiled a critical shortfall in obesity intervention research across sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

The study, titled “Effectiveness of obesity interventions in Sub-Saharan Africa: A systematic review and meta-analyses,” was published just a few days ago in PLOS ONE, a Q1-ranked, peer-reviewed high impact journal. It warns that despite the continent’s rapidly growing obesity crisis, locally grounded public health strategies remain in short supply.

Conducted as part of an international collaboration, the research represents a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis that searched over 419,000 academic records. Yet only seven studies met the inclusion criteria, all originating from South Africa, underscoring a troubling lack of regional data and research coverage in other SSA countries.

At the forefront of this groundbreaking effort is Dr. Agyemang, whose dual roles as legislator and academic uniquely position him to drive the research-to-policy agenda in Ghana and beyond.

His leadership has been pivotal in mobilising attention around the growing public health challenge of obesity across Africa. “Sub-Saharan Africa is battling an epidemic of obesity, but without the necessary evidence base to guide policy and intervention,” Dr. Agyemang noted. “We must develop context-specific, culturally attuned solutions to address the crisis head-on.”

The meta-analysis revealed that structured physical activity programs, particularly those involving aerobic and resistance training, led to a significant reduction of approximately 34% in overweight and obesity rates. However, their impact on waist circumference, a key indicator of abdominal obesity, was statistically insignificant.

The limited geographical scope of the studies prompted Dr. Agyemang to issue a strong call for broader, country-specific research. “Our findings represent only a narrow view,” he cautioned.

“The fact that all eligible studies came from one country shows just how much work remains. The rest of sub-Saharan Africa is operating in a data vacuum when it comes to effective obesity prevention.

The study demonstrates that aerobic and resistance training exercises, when integrated into physical activity, are among the most effective interventions for preventing and managing overweight and obesity in sub-Saharan Africa. In addition to physical exercise, the study assessed interventions such as health education and micronutrient supplementation; however, limited data prevented firm conclusions regarding their long-term impact. The review also highlighted the absence of sustainability planning in most intervention strategies.

Prof. Peter Agyei Baffour, the Dean of the School of Public Health at KNUST, Kumasi, acknowledged the research as a cutting-edge contribution and highlighted its broader public health implications. He noted,

“With obesity threatening both health outcomes and economic development in SSA, we cannot continue relying on borrowed models. This study is a vital step toward building our own evidence base.”

The findings have already begun to resonate across public health and policy spheres, with Dr. Agyemang emerging as a leading voice in the intersection between research and governance.

His role as MP provides a crucial platform for transforming evidence into action on the legislative floor. “This is not just about research,” Dr. Agyemang concluded. “It’s about using knowledge to influence policy, protect communities, and build healthier futures for our people.”

The full study is available upon request and serves as a key resource for academics, practitioners, and policymakers seeking to design and implement effective obesity interventions in sub-Saharan Africa.