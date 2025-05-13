Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Teams Up with U.S. Philanthropists for Mega Film Studio in Abuakwa South

Abuakwa South is set to become a major hub for creative arts in Africa, as Member of Parliament Dr. Kingsley Agyemang partners with U.S. creatives to establish one of the continent’s largest film academies in the constituency.

The ambitious project, aimed at transforming the local economy through arts and culture, is being developed in collaboration with U.S. philanthropist Dr. Marie Lemelle and Hollywood actor Dr. Hassan Rasheed, known for his role as a King’s Guard in the blockbuster Black Panther.

During a recent visit to the area, the delegation toured the historic Ofori Panin Palace, where they were immersed in the rich traditions of the Akyem Abuakwa state. The visit underscored the cultural connection between Africa and its diaspora, while also setting the stage for a creative industry revolution in the region.

Speaking about the project, Dr. Lemelle expressed her commitment to supporting the constituency’s creative arts sector. She revealed that plans for the studio are well advanced, with a vision to train local talent in costuming, sound design, and video engineering to meet international standards.

“We want to create a space where young creatives can learn, grow, and showcase their talents globally. This isn’t just about making movies – it’s about building careers and transforming lives,” Dr. Lemelle said.

Dr. Rasheed echoed these sentiments, describing the project as a meaningful cultural reconnection and a powerful opportunity for diasporans to contribute to Africa’s economic growth.

“This visit has been deeply emotional. I believe that projects like these can help bridge the gap between the diaspora and Africa, creating lasting opportunities for young people,” he stated.

Dr. Agyemang, who has championed youth employment and entrepreneurship in his constituency, praised the collaboration as a game-changing opportunity. He highlighted Abuakwa South’s strategic location between Accra and Kumasi as a significant advantage for the project’s success.

“This initiative is about more than just films – it’s about creating jobs, nurturing talent, and putting Ghana on the global creative map. My office is fully committed to supporting this vision,” Dr. Agyemang assured.

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs, promote local talent, and contribute significantly to Ghana’s GDP, aligning with the government’s broader efforts to diversify the economy through the creative arts sector.

As the plans take shape, the collaboration promises to redefine the cultural landscape of Abuakwa South, inspiring a new generation of filmmakers and creative professionals across Africa.