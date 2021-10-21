Dr Kingsley Nyarko donates 100 bags of cement to Yaa Asantewaa SHS

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has presented 100 bags of cement to the Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School (SHS) in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The cement was to enable the school to complete a dormitory project being undertaken by the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) to help increase enrolment of the school.

Dr Nyarko, speaking at the ceremony, advised the students to take their studies seriously and focus on their vision for the future, adding that it was through education that they would become the future leaders of the country.

The MP thanked the PTA for embarking on the project to complement the government’s effort and called on benevolent organizations and individuals in the community to come to the aid of the school to help complete the project.

Mr Andrews Kyere, the PTA Chairman, said the donation was a great relief since it was dues and other donations being used to implement the project, adding that cement was the material needed urgently.

He said the project, after completion, would offer accommodation to about 300 students.

Ms Felicia Asamaoh Dankwah, Headmistress of the school, thanked the MP for the item saying it came at an opportune time and pledged that it would be used for the intended purpose.