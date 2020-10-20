Dr Kingsley Nyarko Donates To Apatrapa Health Centre

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kwadaso constituency, Dr Kingsley Nyarko together with the constituency executives, have donated some items to the Apatrapa Health Centre in the constituency.

The items included cartons of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, nose masks and others.

The parliamentary candidate who is also the Executive Secretary for National Accreditation Board (NAB), speaking at the presentation, commended workers at the centre for their dedication and commitment to ensure that the people in the community received quality health care.

He stressed the need for them to continuously adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols, and sensitise their patients to follow the protocols.

Dr Nyarko pledged his support to the health centre and provided the workers with the needed logistics required to enable them to discharge their duties effectively to improve the health of the people.

He also took advantage of the occasion to interact with some of the patients at the clinic to educate them on the need to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The parliamentary candidate also highlighted some of the good policies the NPP government was implementing under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which were impacting positively on the lives of the people in the country.

He appealed to them to give NPP another four more years to do more for Ghanaians.

Mr Fredrick Tieku, A Senior Nurse who received the items on behalf of the hospital, thanked the candidate for the gesture.

He also expressed deep gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his abled leadership in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.