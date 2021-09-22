Dr Kingsley Nyarko leads clean-up exercise at Kwadaso

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, has led a general clean-up exercise to ensure that the environment was kept clean to promote good health.

The exercise, done in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, with the support from the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, aimed at keeping the environment clean to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases.

According to him, keeping the environment clean promotes good health and attracts investors for socio-economic development.

Dr Nyarko, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise, underscored the need for leaders and residents to engage in communal activities to accelerate the pace of development in the area.

The MP, together with the residents swept the streets, cleaned choked gutters, and weeded the surroundings.

According to him, the exercise was not going to be a nine-day wonder but would be extended to other electoral areas within the constituency.

He appealed to the people in the area to rekindle their communal spirit and undertake regular clean-up exercises in their communities and charged them to join hands and make Kwadaso clean.

Dr Nyarko commended the Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives as well as the residents for actively participating in the exercise.

He encouraged the environmental officers at the Assembly to take up their roles seriously and enforce the Assembly’s bye-laws to help prevent people from dumping refuse.

Dr Nyarko also underscored the need for the general public to be educated on the importance of keeping the environment clean to promote good health.

He was hopeful other constituencies would follow the initiative to help make Ghana a clean place to live.

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), appealed to residents to keep their homes and immediate surroundings clean at all times and refrain from the indiscriminate littering and disposal of refuse.

He said the Assembly would put measures in place and instill discipline in the community members to help keep Kwadaso clean.

Mr Agyenim Boateng took the opportunity to call on the people of Kwadaso to support him and the MP to help bring the needed development in the area.