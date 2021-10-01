Dr Kingsley Nyarko supports schools in Kwadaso with uniforms

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, has presented about 1,000 pieces of school uniforms to some selected schools in his constituency.

The donation, according to him, was his widow’s mite to help alleviate the financial burden on parents and guardians, and help make the beneficiary pupils neat and feel comfortable to learn.

The beneficiary schools were, Nwamase M/A, Denkyemuoso M/A, Asuoyeboah M/A, Kwadaso M/A, Beposo M/A Block A, and B, Prempeh Experimental M/A Block A, B, and C as well as Central Agric Station Primary.

The donations coincided with a visit to the schools by the MP.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the presentations Dr Nyarko said the idea was to support the needy pupils in his constituency to boost their morale and confidence to go to school to learn.

He pointed out that supporting school children would enhance their learning and would go a long way to develop the human resource of the area and Ghana as a whole.

The MP said he was elected to serve the people of Kwadaso, and indicated that he would offer them servant leadership throughout his tenure.

According to him, education was the best tool to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, hence his commitment to providing the needed support to the constituents to help them reach their potential in education.

Dr Nyarko advised the teachers to be patient with the pupils and encourage them to learn hard to help them become better persons in the future and advised the pupils to take their studies seriously.

Mrs Grace Ofosu-Boateng, the Municipal Education Director, expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture to help improve quality education in the area.

She said the presentation would go a long way to increase the confidence level of the pupils, and also enhance their performance.

Mrs Ofosu-Boateng said the donation had come at the right time to motivate the school children to attend school regularly and learn hard.

She appealed to the MP, the Municipal Assembly, and the government to help build infrastructure to contain students in schools who had high enrolments to put an end to the shift system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enola Lami Giba, a class six pupil of Central Agric Station Primary, who spoke to the GNA after getting two new school uniforms, expressed gratitude to the MP for the donation.

“I never hoped to get a new uniform soon, but I want to express my deepest gratitude to Dr Nyarko for giving me these two new uniforms”, she said.