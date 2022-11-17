Dr. Kludjeson urges transformation in educational system

Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, President of Celltel Network Limited has called on the government to transform the educational system through dynamic Information, Communication, and Technological (ICT) programme.

He said, “it is unacceptable in the 21st century for some teachers in the remote part of the country to try teaching ICT using any means including the use of stones as mouse and drawing of what looks like computers on the chalkboard to teach the children as we saw on TV”.

He stated, “the old method of teaching is no more, therefore, broad-based injection of Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) into the education sector is paramount”.

Dr. Kludjeson, who is a Past President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) was speaking at the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform in Tema.

Dr Kludejeson, who is also a Senior Technical Advisor, to the Center for Greater Impact Africa indicated, that there was a need to focus on barriers faced by teachers in using ICT tools in teaching and said if those barriers were dealt with, it could enhance students learning outcomes.

He, therefore, called for rapid capacity building for teachers in ICT education to absorb modern technology into the Ghanaian educational system.

Speaking on the topic, “The new global economy and technological education,” Dr Kludjeson said the world was moving into a digital world where ICT use in the classroom was important for giving students opportunities to learn and apply the required century skills.

He expressed concern that despite Ghana’s effort in ICT integration into schools, many students and teachers especially in rural areas did not know how to use ICT tools and most do not have the materials available to them.

He said there was rapid development in technological space in the educational landscape and for schools that can offer the opportunity to use modern technology to drive genuine inspirational learning.

Dr Kludjeson mentioned that, where teachers had an interest in teaching ICT but had irregular up-skilling, they could fall behind adding that, teachers must be empowered to champion ICT for the day-to-day benefits of technology in the classroom across all subjects.

He added that without proper training and consistent training, teachers would not be able to deliver the modern educational experience the pupils would need and that could damage the pupil’s chances of future success.