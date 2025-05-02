Dr. Kofi Amoah Calls for Fiscal Vigilance in Counsel to Ghana’s Finance Minister

Business leader and philanthropist Dr. Kofi Amoah has publicly commended Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for efforts to stabilize Ghana’s economy, while urging heightened transparency and anti-corruption measures to sustain progress.

The advice follows Forson’s recent engagements with investors, where he highlighted improvements in fiscal discipline, a stronger cedi, and foreign reserves covering four months of imports ahead of the Ghana Goldbod initiative’s launch.

In a social media post, Dr. Amoah, widely known as Citizen Kofi, praised Forson’s “determination to reset Ghana’s economy” under President John Mahama’s administration but cautioned against complacency. “Spending ministries and agencies must be transparent with expenditures. Cost padding must be caught early and dealt with promptly,” he wrote, emphasizing the need for rigorous oversight.

Amoah specifically warned the minister to remain wary of political appointees lacking patriotism, stressing that curbing graft is pivotal to balancing the national budget. “The eyes of ORAL [a term implying oversight] must sweep past, present, and future malfeasances,” he stated, advocating for systemic accountability. He also called for nonpartisan collaboration, urging Ghana to leverage its “enormous human capital” domestically and globally.

Forson’s updates to investors cited a stabilized cedi and strong reserves as signs of “prudent economic management.” The Ghana Goldbod program, designed to bolster foreign exchange reserves, is expected to further anchor macroeconomic stability. However, Amoah argued that lasting success requires transcending political rhetoric. “Ghana can soar if we abandon tribalized, half-hearted efforts and insincere platitudes,” he remarked, indirectly criticizing past administrations while alluding to economic hardships under the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A lifelong advocate for African self-reliance, Amoah reiterated his belief that Ghana’s vast resources and leadership potential position it to model prosperity for the continent. “With the right mindset, no African nation should be poor,” he asserted, urging Forson to resist external pressures and prioritize homegrown solutions.

The counsel arrives as Ghana navigates debt restructuring, inflationary pressures, and public skepticism over fiscal reforms. While the government touts progress, analysts note that persistent corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies remain hurdles. Amoah’s blend of support and caution mirrors broader calls for accountability in a nation where economic overhauls have often stumbled amid implementation gaps.

As the Goldbod initiative takes shape, observers will monitor whether Forson’s team can translate investor confidence into tangible gains for households and businesses. For now, Amoah’s message underscores a national appetite for leaders who pair ambition with integrity a balance that could define Ghana’s economic trajectory in the coming years.

