Dr. Krugu Criticizes Revival of Water Guards Initiative as Redundant

Former Chief Executive of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, has criticized the government’s newly announced Blue Water Guards Initiative, calling it a repetition of past efforts that failed due to unresolved institutional conflicts.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom, Dr. Krugu questioned the rationale behind training a new set of Water Guards to protect the country’s water bodies when a similar program had previously stalled without impact. He revealed that during his tenure as National Coordinator for Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining, the earlier government had already implemented a comparable initiative.

“Under the previous government, Water Guards were trained. As the National Coordinator… I was part of the people who always went to the Naval Command to graduate these Water Guards. We have taken that route,” he said.

Despite being trained and commissioned, the earlier batch of guards never deployed to the field, Dr. Krugu explained. According to him, the program was derailed by overlapping mandates and jurisdictional disputes among key agencies, including the Minerals Commission, Water Resources Commission, and the Navy.

“It was about an institutional issue… the naval commander trains them, then you have the Water Resources Commission, then you have the Minerals Commission,” he noted. “If you are captured under the Minerals Commission, then the Water Resources will say they are in charge of the water bodies, then you have the Navy, so all of that did not amount to anything.”

Dr. Krugu questioned the effectiveness of launching a new version of the program without addressing the root causes that undermined the original. “Then suddenly I saw that we are going to train another group of people in the same thing. That is not the way to go,” he said.

His comments come as the government ramps up efforts to curb illegal mining and safeguard water resources, a priority that has seen multiple overlapping interventions over the years.