Dr Kumuyie receives International Clergy awards for service to humanity

The International Clergy Association Inc. (ICA) has awarded Pastor Dr W. F. Kumuyie with the Global Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of his “thousands of hours of service to humanity.”

Pastor Kumuyie is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church.

The award ceremony formed part of activities of the just ended global crusade with Pastor Dr Kumuyie held at the Independence Square in Accra.

Bishop Dr Charles Abban, President of the ICA, who presented the plaque to Dr Kumuyie at a Professional Conference held alongside the global crusade, congratulated Dr Kumuyie for taking it upon himself to contribute to the public good, adding, “The International Clergy Association is proud to present you with the Global Lifetime Achievement award…”

He said, “by sharing your time and agape love, you are helping people to discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face and the solutions that we need now more than ever.”

He said society was living in a moment that called for hope, light, and love.

“Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward and love for one another. Through your service, you are providing all these three.”

Bishop Abban said the ICA recognized the great anointing upon Pastor Kumuyie’s life, and his selfless and volunteered leadership.

“You have touched the life of millions on earth. The whole world and the world to come will never forget your impact.

You are blessed,” he told Pastor Kumuyie.

In his response, Pastor Kumuyie appreciated the church in Ghana for acknowledging his service to God and humanity.

“I receive this award with a new challenge and will continue in the same grace, same power, and the same faith.”

He urged the church and Christians to use their talents, gifts and resources to serve humanity.