Dr Kusi Assumes Office As New SARI Director

NH-The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research(CSIR) has induced Dr Francis Kusi as the new Director to steer the affairs of the Council’s Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) at Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

Professor Paul Bosu, Director-General of CSIR, who inducted Dr Kusi, charged him to serve his duty with humility and passion to help the organisation grow to deliver on its mandates.

He called on the other management and staff of SARI to support tye new Director to make his work easier to help the organisation succeed in its operations.

Dr Stephen Nutsugah, immediate past Director for CSIR-SARI, in his speech charged Dr. Kusi, to foresee the position with commitment, dedication and determination to defend the interest of CSIR- SARI and CSIR as a whole.

Dr Kusi, in his acceptance speech , expressed gratitude for confidence reposed in him, and pledged his commitment to work diligently to help SARI realise its vision.

Dr. Francis Kusi joined CSIR in 1993 as a technical assistant and rose through the ranks to being the head of division in the Manga station in 2016 and in June 2021, he was made the Acting Deputy Director of CSIR- SARI.

In October 1, 2021, he was made the Acting Director of CSIR- SARI and now to the position of the Director.

Dr. Kusi has 142 research publications to his name, which include papers on National peer review journals, conference papers, abstracts, manuals, extension booklets among others.