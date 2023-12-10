Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and his team pay courtesy call on Mahama

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and senior members of his campaign team for the May 2023 NDC Presidential Flagbearership race have paid a courtesy call on H.E. John Dramani Mahama at his residence in Accra.

Dr. Duffuor’s entourage included Hon. Fritz Baffour, former Minister of Information and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Yaw Boateng Gyan, former NDC National Organizer, Hon. Antwi Boisiako-Sekyere former Eastern Regional Minister and Deputy Minister for Employment & Social Welfare, Humphrey Abbey Quaye, former Press Secretary at the Castle-Osu, Kofi Kukubor, former Lecturer & Researcher, NDC Party School, Antonio Edem Asinyo, Spokesperson, Kwabena Duffuor Jnr NDC Parliamentary Aspirant and Chairman, Finance Committee of the NDC National Youth Working Committee.

The visit was in response to a call for unity and close collaboration of all members of the party made by HE John Dramani Mahama during a visit he recently paid to Dr Duffuor.

Present to meet Dr Duffuor and his team were senior members and national executives of the National Democratic Congress, including Hon. Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, Member of the NDC Council of Elders, Prof. Joshua Alabi, NDC National Vice Chairman, Hon. Fiavi Fiifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary, Hon. Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, Hon. Joyce Bawah, Spokesperson for HE John Dramani Mahama.

The group also had the privilege of interacting with the former first lady H.E. Mrs. Lordina Mahama, as well as an interaction with the former minority leader and member of Parliament for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrissu.

Speaking at the meeting, held in a frank, open and very cordial atmosphere, Dr Duffuor pledged his personal, team and entire following’s total support to the party and President Mahama as leader and NDC flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. He stated that the NDC was bigger than any individual and that it is imperative for members of the NDC to work together to save Ghana as the people of Ghana are looking up to the NDC to rescue the nation from its current woes and total collapse.

President Mahama reiterated his call to all members of the party to close ranks and work hard for the NDC’s victory as well as prepare for the daunting task of governance that lies ahead due to the depths the current government has plunged the country’s economy and governance.