Dr. Kwaku Ofosu – Asare inspires Ghana Swimmers at National Open

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu – Asare, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th African Games dubbed ‘Accra 2023’ who was a special guest at the 2023 Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) National Open Championship held last Saturday at the University of Ghana, Legon commended the young swimmers and urged them to display their talents and possibly earn a call up or position in the National team.

He described the Championship as very exciting and chance for the swimmers to be exposed to tough and high standard competition.

According to him, Ghana will host the next African Games, and the whole nation must contribute to the hosting and winning of the Games. He stressed that Ghana will be counting on the swimmers to win medals in Swimming.

He entreated all swimmers to aspire to win and encouraged coaches also to devote their time and energy to train the swimmers to become champions.

He announced that a new aquatic center is being built for the African Games at Borteman, and it is a motivation for swimmers to come out and shine.

He noted that for 15 days in March next year, Ghana will host 55 African countries, and urged the swimmers to use the chance to make name for themselves and their nation.

“The Games coming home for the first time is an opportunity, so you guys must train hard to win gold for Ghana, we are very proud of you and know you can make it” he said.

The successful Swimming Open attracted swimmers from the GH Dolphins, Marlins, Legon Sharks, GH Aquatic Masters, African Sharks, Tema Seals, Ghana Blue Fins and Dolphins Swim Center.

National coach and father of Abeiku Jackson, Ghana’s top swimmer, Papa Jackson told Yours Truly in another interview, the event was fine, despite the fact that most of the swimmers were writing exams, thus could not attend.

“We were not many, but it was a fine event and I believe the Ghana Swimming Association has achieved it’s aim and objective for the Championship” he expressed.

Mrs. Delphina Quaye, President of the GSA said Ghana has potential, but the investment in sports is not enough. She called on corporate Ghana to support the sports federations. She congratulated parents who have been supporting their kids to swim.

Ms. Farida Iddriss, an International Technical Officer and Administrator of the GSA and Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said Swimming has proved to be a very attractive sport and has marketed Ghana at many international programmes, especially the Olympic Games. She was happy that more kids are interested in the sport.

She was hopeful that Ghana will take Swimming to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mr. Charles Mensah, also an executive of the GSA said they are preparing for the 13th African Games and believes Ghana will do well and win many medals.