Dr. Kwame Jantuah Criticizes Electoral Commission’s Handling of Parliamentary Results

Private legal practitioner Dr. Kwame Jantuah has expressed serious concerns regarding the Electoral Commission’s (EC) handling of the recent parliamentary election results, labeling the re-collation process as “one-sided” and suggesting that it appeared to be influenced by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview on GHOne, Dr. Jantuah voiced his discontent with the EC’s actions, particularly following its decision to revise and re-declare certain parliamentary results. “I think this thing is one-sided, and it gives the perception that the EC is imbued with the NPP,” he remarked, casting doubt on the credibility of the Commission’s conduct.

His concerns were heightened by the EC’s assertion that certain constituencies had been declared under duress, raising further questions about the integrity of the process. “I don’t understand what the EC is trying to do,” Dr. Jantuah said, expressing disbelief over the situation. “Some constituencies were declared, and the next thing the electoral commission said there was duress. How can a political party put duress on you, the EC, to declare something that isn’t right?”

Dr. Jantuah called for greater transparency, questioning the lack of supporting evidence for the EC’s claims of duress. “Shouldn’t the EC be speaking with their officers to explain with evidence?” he asked, emphasizing the need for proof to substantiate the Commission’s statements. “Did she show us the video when she was doing the press conference to the public? I didn’t see it.”

As a legal professional, Dr. Jantuah highlighted the importance of evidence in the electoral process. “If everything is evidence, where’s the evidence to show that there was duress?” he questioned, pointing out the inconsistency between the EC’s claims and the absence of clear evidence. He also noted the presence of police officers at the polling stations, asking, “Weren’t they supposed to keep order? What happened?”