Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to host FA Cup finals between King Faisal and Dreams FC on June 18

The Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Kumasi, will be the hot spot for the 2023 FA Cup final.

The final of this season’s tournament has been fixed for Sunday, June 18, 2023, with King Faisal and Dreams FC to play for the prestigious MTN FA Cup .

Last year, at the Baba Yara Stadium, Accra Hearts of Oak won over Bechem United to grab the title for two consecutive times.

In an interview with the media, Kofi Poku,a member of the FA Cup Committee, he said, “We’ve decided to play the finals at Abrankese on June 18 because the pitch is not as large as the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara”

“The ambiance we will get at both Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara won’t make the game lively. Already fans are not watching games in recent times and if we are to play the finals with a very sparse crowd, you know how it will be. Since we started running the FA Cup, we always choose a venue which is not too big so fans can fill the stadium to the brim” he said.

King Faisal qualified for the finals after beating Nsoatreman FC, another Premier League club, in the semifinals at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Dreams FC also beat Skyy FC, a team from the Division One League, at the Semi Final to get a place in the final at the same venue.

The winning club team will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup in the upcoming season.